MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) is Beach Point Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Beach Point Capital Management LP lessened its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,085 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan accounts for approximately 3.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,554,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 679,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 283,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.