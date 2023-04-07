MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) is Beach Point Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Beach Point Capital Management LP lessened its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,085 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan accounts for approximately 3.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,554,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 679,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 283,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of MPLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 907,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

