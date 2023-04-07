Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

