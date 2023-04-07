Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 35150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

