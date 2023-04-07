National Bankshares Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) to Tender

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$32.96 and a one year high of C$40.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.29%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

