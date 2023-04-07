National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NATI opened at $52.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

