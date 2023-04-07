National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 861,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.