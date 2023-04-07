NatWest Group plc Acquires Shares of 952 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.33. 861,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.