NatWest Group plc Has $1.02 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,745,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,353,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

