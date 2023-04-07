NatWest Group plc Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

