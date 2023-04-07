NatWest Group plc Sells 1,467 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.9% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

