NatWest Group plc Sells 966 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NatWest Group plc reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $861.13. The stock had a trading volume of 251,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,923. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $828.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

