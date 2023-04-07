NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Lowered to $37.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $37.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 146,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

