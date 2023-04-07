NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00.

On Monday, January 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

