Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.33. 4,660,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,936. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

