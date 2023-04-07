Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

