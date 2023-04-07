Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $339.33. 4,660,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,936. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

