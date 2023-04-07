New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 16th. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Get New Hope alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Hope news, insider Robert Millner bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.52 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,655,100.00 ($1,125,918.37). 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.