New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.81 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 118,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 428,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 128,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

