Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Trading Up 22.2%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.25. Approximately 1,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

