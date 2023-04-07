Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,720 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.45%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.