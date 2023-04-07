Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $498.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

