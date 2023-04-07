Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $5.24 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.29. 1,709,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $301.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

