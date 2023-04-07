Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,179. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

