Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $177.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.83.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.