Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

NHYDY opened at $7.32 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

