Northeast Investment Management Acquires 453 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. 5,260,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,099. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

