Northeast Investment Management Has $15.08 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.40. 1,310,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.07.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.
