Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $49.62. 6,734,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,453. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

