Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $96.26. 1,986,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

