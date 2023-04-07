Northeast Investment Management Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

