Northeast Investment Management Purchases 30,609 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1,987.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 208,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.