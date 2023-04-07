Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.59. 280,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,622. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

