Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. ABB makes up about 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.3 %

ABB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.