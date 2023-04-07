Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

