Northeast Investment Management Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.57. 2,403,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

