Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after buying an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

