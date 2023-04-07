Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 162,637 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

