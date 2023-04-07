Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,808. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

