Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.23. The company had a trading volume of 272,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,334. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.