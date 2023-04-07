Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. 6,011,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

