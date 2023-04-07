Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.64. 2,027,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,334. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average of $231.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

