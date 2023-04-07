Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

