NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

