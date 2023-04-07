Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. 2,292,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

