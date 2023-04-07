NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.37 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and $1.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,812,437 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

