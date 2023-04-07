Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 2,972,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,882. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

