NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

