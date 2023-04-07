NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.