Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Up 0.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451.93 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.61). 122,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 238,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.59).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £796.54 million, a PE ratio of 361.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.56.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

About Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till acquired 43,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £196,039.30 ($243,466.59). Company insiders own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

