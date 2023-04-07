Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Up 0.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451.93 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.61). 122,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 238,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.59).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £796.54 million, a PE ratio of 361.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.56.
Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.
Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
See Also
