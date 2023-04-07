Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.97 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $338.31 million and $16.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.18 or 0.06646504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

